Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro India sale: Price, top offers on latest flagship phones

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:33 IST

You can buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones from today. The sale begins at 12noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi K20 will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB and 64GB variant while the top-end model with 6GB and 128GB storage costs Rs 23,999. The much talked about Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 27,999 (6GB and 128GB). The top-end model of Redmi K20 Pro costs Rs 30,999 for the 8GB and 256GB variant.

Interested customers can also buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro from Mi Homes. Xiaomi said the latest smartphones will soon be available via Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and all other retail shops. For Redmi K20 customers, Xiaomi is offering 27W SonicCharge adapters on Mi.com for Rs 999 (to be purchased at a later date). The phone comes with an 18W charger out-of-the-box.

Airtel is offering Rs 249/Rs 299 plans with double data benefits with the latest phones. Xiaomi has bundled a hard cover worth Rs 999 with both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones for free. Xiaomi customers can also buy Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones for Rs 1,599 and Mi LED Lamp for Rs 1,499. Those who participated in Xiaomi’s crowdfunding campaign can get the smart bulb for Rs 1,299.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with a pop-up selfie camera ( HT Photo )

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are the company’s first mid-range smartphones in India to offer pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi Redmi K20 phones come in Fire & Ice, in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 share some specifications – 6.39-inch AMOLED Horizon full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both phones have 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other common specifications include Dual SIM Dual VoLTE with Carrier Aggregation support, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, in-display fingerprint sensor, and P2i splash proof nano-coating.

While Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Redmi K20 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Redmi K20 Pro offers a triple-rear camera setup on the back with 48MP Sony IMX586 with Laser Autofocus, 13MP wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree FOV, and 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Redmi K20 also has a triple rear camera setup but features 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree FOV, and 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Redmi K20 Pro comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants while Redmi K20 comes in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants.

