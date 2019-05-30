Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 12GB RAM model in the works, to take on OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched its first truly premium smartphone, Redmi K20 Pro. Touted as Flagship Killer 2.0, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is set to compete with OnePlus 7 Pro. While Xiaomi already offers 6GB and 8GB variants, it’s now said to be working on another variant of K20 Pro with 12GB RAM. OnePlus 7 Pro’s top-end model also has 12GB RAM.

Spotted on TENAA certification website, rest of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications remains unchanged. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple-rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Other key specifications of the phone include 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.

Redmi K20 Pro is expected to launch in India as Poco F2. It may be recalled Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was the cheapest Snapdragon 845 processor-based phone at its time. With Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi may look aim to launch the cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone in India.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro is available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately).

First Published: May 30, 2019 15:50 IST