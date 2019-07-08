Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro ‘alpha sale’: Book the next flagship phone for Rs 855

tech

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big launch, Redmi K20 series. Scheduled to launch in India on July 17, Xiaomi on Monday introduced an ‘alpha sale’ for the phone. Interested users can pay Rs 855 to book the Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro and buy the phone on the official launch date.

You can register for Xiaomi’s alpha sale for Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 from 12 noon on July 12. The phone will be up for booking on Mi.com and Flipkart. The final check-out for the purchase will be available on July 17, the day phone officially launches.

Xiaomi is also giving users to cancel the order made during alpha sale. The booking amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account, while Flipkart users will be able to use the coupon for any other purchase on the platform.

Mi fans, we are almost there.😊



Can't wait to reveal the the #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro in all its glory. 😇



Mark your calendars, the Flagship Killer 2.0 will be unveiled on 17th July 2019. #BelieveTheHype 😎



RT & spread the news. ♥️#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/339UmHnSLQ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 6, 2019

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed a few features of its Redmi K20 Pro, touted as the Flagship Killer 2.0. The phone will be able to shoot slow motion videos at 960fps. The phone also comes with P2i splash proof coating.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 17:24 IST