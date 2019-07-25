Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: How to use the popular sky replacement camera feature

tech

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:10 IST

Redmi K20 Pro is Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone in India. Touted as the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Redmi K20 Pro features top-of-the-line specifications such as Snapdragon 855 and up to 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi phone also bets big on the triple rear camera setup which features 48MP, 13MP and 8MP sensors.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro camera is quite impressive as explained in our review. One of the popular camera features on Redmi K20 Pro is the sky replacement. As the name implies, it allows users to replace the sky in an image with a more dramatic version. Unlike several third-party apps that promise to deliver a similar effect, Redmi K20 Pro’s is much easier to use and delivers sharper results.

If you’re using Redmi K20, here’s how this feature works on the phone.

Step 1: Take a photo with ample of sky in the background. We recommend you to take photos in landscape mode.

Step 2: After taking the photo, tap on the edit button.

Step 3: Tap on Filters. Scroll to Sky mode.

How to use the sky replacement feature ( HT Photo )

Step 4: Choose between the different sky modes such as sunny, cloudy, rainbow and more

Step 5: Save the edited photo. You will have both edited and original version of the photo.

Note: The Sky filter is available as an additional plug-in. You will have to download the filter.

Bonus

If you don’t own a Redmi K20 and still want to use a sky replacement-like filter, you can try out Enlight Pixeloop. The application gives you more dramatic effects and even the option to keep the subject static and background in motion.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:09 IST