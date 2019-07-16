After Realme X, Xiaomi gears up to launch Redmi K20 Pro flagship phone

tech

After Realme unveiled its latest flagship phone Realme X, rival Xiaomi is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year, Redmi K20 series. The latest smartphone series brings Xiaomi back in the premium segment in India. Xiaomi earlier offered Poco F1 and a handful of Mi phones for the premium segment.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series will feature two new smartphones, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro will compete with Realme X, Samsung Galaxy M40 and OnePlus 7.

Already launched in China, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is available at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200). Redmi K20 Pro is available in China in four variants, 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The price of Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx). Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced much lower in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Full specifications

The China model of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Redmi K20 Pro is also one of the Xiaomi smartphones to offer pop-up selfie camera. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro undercuts Realme X and other competing mid-range phones with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor. The China model of Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple-camera setup featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. For selfies, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro offers a 20-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery along with 27W fast charger. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X: Full specifications

Realme X comes with Redmi K20 Pro-like design and specifications. Realme X comes with a glass back panel and pop-up selfie camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with LPDDR4X 4GB and 8GB RAM. The smartphone has built-in 128GB storage.

In the camera department, Realme X offers dual rear 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone has a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.

