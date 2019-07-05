Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 India launch date revealed, set to take on OnePlus 7: Expected price, specs, and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will launch in India on July 17. The latest smartphone series from Xiaomi features two phones including Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20. Both the phones have already launched in China.

Xiaomi’s latest smartphones bring a new design and premium specifications. The top-end model Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is set to take on OnePlus 7 series which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi is advertising K20 Pro as the new ‘flagship killer’, a moniker associated with OnePlus’ phones.

In China, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is available in four with price starting at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx) for the 6GB+64GB model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,200 approx) while the 8GB+128GB storage retails at CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,300 approx). The premium 8GB+256GB variant of Redmi K20 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,300 approx).

The base model of Redmi K20 featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200 approx). The 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,200 approx).

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are likely to be priced at much lower price in India.

Mi fans, it’s time for the knockout punch!#RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are unleashing on 1+7 = 17th July 2019! Time for Flagship Killer 2.0 🥊 🥊



Save the date. 🤩 RT if you are excited as I am. 🔄 #BelieveTheHype #Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/Qpjh2aUAJC — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 5, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple-camera setup featuring the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the rear. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro offers a 20-megapixel camera. Redmi K20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is also the same chip powering Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera phone. Redmi K20 also has the 48-megapixel camera but is a Sony IMX582 sensor. The phone comes the same 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:43 IST