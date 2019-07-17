Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 launched in India: Know price, specs, camera and features

tech

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:46 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday unveiled its latest flagship phones, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The new Redmi K20 series comes with a notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

The first sale for Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will take place on July 22 across mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. It will soon be available via offline stores. As for those who took part in the ‘Alpha Sale’ will be able to purchase the Redmi K20 phones at 8:00 pm tonight via mi.com and Flipkart. Alpha Sale users will get Rs 2,000 cashback on using ICICI Bank credit card. The same offer extends for regular buyers but with a cashback of Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi K20 will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will retail at Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 Pro will be available at Rs 27,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Xiaomi also unveiled its Redmi K20 Pro limited edition made of pure gold and diamond studs. There are only 20 units of made in India but Xiaomi is yet to announce its availability and pricing.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a notch-free design and offers a pop-up camera for selfies. The display also supports an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro houses three rear cameras including 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The pop-up selfie camera has a 20-megapixel sensor.

Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Redmi K20 Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 has the same screen size and resolution as the K20 Pro. The smartphone, however, comes with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 730 processor. It is the same processor that powers Samsung Galaxy A80. The smartphone also comes with 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Redmi K20 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

