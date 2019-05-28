Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its ‘flagship killer 2.0’ smartphone in China. The new Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU. It also packs triple rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie snapper. Xiaomi also launched Redmi K20, the more affordable variant in the series.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series offers a new design with a metal and glass body. The smartphones also flaunt a 3D gradient design in red and blue colours. There’s also a carbon fibre edition of the Redmi K20 Pro similar to the Poco F1 smartphone.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro as ‘Poco F2’ in India. The company also launched a Marvel Avengers edition of Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes in four storage variants starting at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx) for the 6GB+64GB model. Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,200 approx) while the 8GB+128GB storage variant will retail at CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,300 approx). The 8GB+256GB variant of Redmi K20 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,300).

The base model of Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200). Redmi K20 also comes with 128GB storage which will be available at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,200).

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a full-screen display with a pop-up selfie camera. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple-camera setup featuring the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the rear. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel camera which Xiaomi says pops up in 0.8 seconds. The selfie camera also has a sapphire lens coating making it wear and tear resistant.

For better gaming experience, Redmi K20 Pro features Game Turbo 2.0 and eight layer liquid cooling. Game Turbo 2.0 optimises the phone for better audio and network connection while gaming. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is powered by the new Snapdragon 730 chipset. The same SoC is available on the Samsung Galaxy A80 as well. Redmi K20 also sports a 48-megapixel camera but with a Sony IMX582 sensor. It offers the same 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone however supports 18W fast charging.

First Published: May 28, 2019 13:16 IST