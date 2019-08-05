Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 sale: Price, offers, and specifications

tech

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:33 IST

Xiaomi’s latest premium smartphones, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, will go on sale today at 12noon via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

Price & Offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also available in two variants, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively.

Xiaomi is offering a flat Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The company has also teamed up with Airtel to bundle a double data offer. The scheme is available with Rs. 249 and Rs. 299 prepaid recharges and is valid for first 10 recharges or first 10 months. On RC 249, Airtel customers will get 4GB per day whereas RC 299 users get 5GB data per day. Xiaomi is also running an exchange programme on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with some common specifications – 6.39-inch Horizon AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone, 20-megapixel selfie pop-up camera, dual SIM, and dual-VoLTE, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass both on front and back.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor whereas Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Both the phones come with triple rear camera but have different specs. Redmi K20 features 48MP (Sony IMX582) + 8MP + 13MP AI cameras whereas Redmi K20 Pro 48MP (Sony IMX586) + 8MP + 13MP AI cameras.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:33 IST