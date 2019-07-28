Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review: This is the flagship to beat

tech

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:50 IST

Brand: Xiaomi

Products: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Key specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 48MP + 13MP + 8MP AI triple rear camera, 20MP pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Price : Rs 27,999

Rating: 4/5

What is a ‘Flagship Killer’ which brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi keep talking about? Started as a marketing gimmick by OnePlus, flagship killers are generally referred to phones that match the specifications of an expensive premium phone and cost almost of half of it. The formula has evidently worked very well for OnePlus so far. Xiaomi is now also embracing this ‘flagship killer’ gimmick with its latest Redmi K20 Pro.

With prices starting at Rs 27,999, Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro aims to undercut OnePlus 7-series (starts at Rs 32,999). It’s even cheaper than Asus’ 6Z which starts at Rs 31,999. The three phones have more or less the same set of specifications which includes Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor. Compared to Xiaomi’s recent Redmi and even Poco F1, K20 Pro is a big upgrade with AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and in-screen fingerprint sensor. We’ve spent considerable time with Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 Pro and here’s our review.

Design

As explained in our detailed first impressions, Redmi K20 Pro is a very well designed smartphone. Redmi K20 Pro’s 3D glass back panel looks stunning, thanks to an “Aura Prime Design.” Just like other glass back panels, it’s also vulnerable to fingerprint smudges. The gradient colours and textured pattern have become quite popular over the last few months. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also quite light at 191 grams, lighter than OnePlus 7 Pro’s 206grams.

We also liked the small touches that Xiaomi has added in Redmi K20 Pro. For instance, it has a holographic rim around the rear camera lens. There’s a coloured side power button. We also liked the lights on the sides of pop-up selfie camera module (which flashes whenever the front-camera pop up).

As far as display goes, Redmi K20 Pro’s AMOLED screen is pretty impressive. It’s bright and vivid. From streaming high resolution movies to browsing the web, it handles everything with ease. The 6.39-inch full HD+ display offers a larger real estate without a notch. The in-screen fingerprint sensor is fast and quite accurate. Overall, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro looks and feels premium as it can get.

A closer look at 3D Aura Prime Design ( HT Photo )

Camera

Redmi K20 Pro offers the best camera specifications on any Xiaomi smartphone so far. The triple-rear camera features 48-megapixel (Sony IMX58 sensor, 1.6μm large 4-in-1 large pixel, 6P, f/1.75 aperture), 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 2x Optical Zoom, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and 13-megapixel 124.8-degree super wide-angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports laser focus with PDAF, 4K UHD video recording at up to 30fps, and 960fps ultra slow-motion video recording. There’s no Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and relies on Electronic Image Stablisation (EIS).

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro does a near-excellent job in daylight condition. The phone delivers rich quality images. The 48-megapixel mode is also much better than what we saw in Redmi Note 7 Pro. Macro shots are pretty clean and impressive. Lowlight images, however, could have been much better in the hindsight. You can read our full Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro camera review here.

Performance

Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro is one of the fastest smartphones out there. We pushed Redmi K20 Pro to limits with some graphic intensive games like PUBG Mobile and Marvel Contest of Champions. We didn’t encounter any lag or stutter during our usage. Xiaomi’s Game Turbo 2.0 brings a range of gaming-focused features such as better touch controls and improved touch latency. Gaming enthusiasts will not be disappointed with Redmi K20 Pro. Android Pie-based MIUI is a familiar territory. The UI brings a fair bit of customisation but unique features such as dark mode and multi-colour Always-On display. The 4,000mAh battery lasts you almost over a day if you are a power user. On moderate usage you can squeeze more life from the phone.

Verdict

Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best premium smartphones in India. Redmi K20 Pro offers a reliable performance thanks to Snapdragon 855 SoC and well optimised hardware and software balance. There’s also an AMOLED display and triple-rear cameras. At a starting price of Rs 27,999, Redmi K20 Pro is definitely worth considering. Other alternatives in the Rs 30,000 price vicinity are Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 11:48 IST