Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, TCL 65-inch 4K TV to Mi Band 3: Top deals, offers on Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sale

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:37 IST

Amazon and Flipkart on Monday launched third round of festival sale. Amazon is running Great Indian Festival while Flipkart is hosting Big Diwali sale. Both e-commerce platforms are offering big discounts, exchange offers and instant discounts via partner banks. There are also no cost EMI options on a variety of products. Let’s take a look at some of the top deals on both the platforms.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is listed on Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale with a flat Rs 4,000 off. The offer is available on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro’s 6GB, 128GB model. With the discount, you can get the flagship Xiaomi smartphone for Rs 24,999, down from the original listing of Rs 28,999.

You can also get 10% instant discount via SBI debit and credit cards. You can also avail up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi’s 2018 Mi Band 3 is available at the lowest price ever on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special. The Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,599, down from the original listing of Rs 2,199. On buying the Mi Band 3 as “renewed”, you can save Rs 159 on the regular price. You can also consider the latest Mi Band 4 which is available on Amazon India for Rs 2,298.

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV stick is available on Amazon India for Rs 2,799, down from the original listing of Rs 3,999. The Fire TV stick and Echo dot bundle is available for Rs 4,799. If you’ve a premium TV at home, you can consider Amazon’s Fire TV 4K which is available on Amazon for Rs 3,999, down from the original listing at Rs 5,999.

TCL 65-inch TV

TCL is selling its 65-inch smart TV with AI and 4K UHD resolution for just Rs 47,999. The smart TV is originally listed at Rs 1,09,990. With exchange you can get up to Rs 9,850 off. The 55-inch and 43-inch models of the TV are available for Rs 31,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The smart TV comes with 20W sound output, 4K resolution, Android TV, and Google Assistant support.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:35 IST