Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to Asus 6Z: New affordable phones with powerful chipset, premium specs

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi K20 series in India. The Pro model in the series is set to be cheapest smartphone in India with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 processor. Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro will take on OnePlus 7 series and Asus Z6 which are among few phones to run on the Qualcomm chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro launched in China last month with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately). The top-end model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approximately). The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the same price vicinity.

Apart from up to 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 chipset, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro offers premium specifications comprised of a triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has claimed that its Redmi K20 Pro offers the fastest performance, as per AnTuTu benchmarking tests.

Asus 6Z

Asus undercut OnePlus 7 series with its latest Asus 6Z phone which starts at Rs 31,999. While OnePlus 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro rely on pop-up selfie camera, Asus is offering an adjustable flip camera. Asus 6Z’s top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs 39,999. Another highlight of Asus 6Z is mammoth 5,000mAh battery – a rarity in the premium segment in India. It’s also powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.

Other key features of Asus 6Z include 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle camera, and compatibility with Google’s Android R update.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 series starts at Rs 32,999 in India. The better model in the series is OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999. The first OnePlus phone to sport pop-up selfie camera, OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. It offers 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie camera, Warp Charge 30, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The smartphone houses 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Oppo recently launched Reno 10x zoom in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 39,990, Oppo Reno 10x zoom ports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel front-camera embedded in a fin-like pop-up module.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, Oppo Reno 10x zoom houses a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It also features NFC support and Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android Pie.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Last year, Xiaomi pulled off the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chip. Poco F1 is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The phone had officially launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, still cheaper than the competition with Snapdragon 845 processor.

Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered a 4,000mAh battery. For photography, Poco F1 offers dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Poco F1 houses a rear fingerprint sensor, and comes with 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Quick Charge 3.0.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 10:12 IST