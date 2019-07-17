Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, specifications compared

tech

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:54 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its ‘flagship killer 2.0’ in India. Redmi K20 Pro comes with premium features like bezel-less display, pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro is the latest affordable premium smartphone in India. It competes directly with OnePlus 7 Pro which comes with a similar set of specifications but at a much higher price. Here, we compare Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro on the basis of price, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design, display

Xiaomi and OnePlus have both done a pretty good job with the design of its two flagship phones. Redmi K20 Pro comes wrapped in a 3D curved glass body in three gradient colour options. It has an edge-to-edge display with no notch or punch-hole camera. The selfie camera is instead a pop-up sensor placed on top of the phone. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a similar design pattern but with a much subtle gradient finish. It’s also bigger with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. OnePlus 7 Pro however trumps Redmi K20 Pro with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Performance

Under the hood, Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Both phones also house a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging, while OnePlus 7 Pro offers Dash Charge 30. In terms of storage both phones offer up to 256GB storage.

On the software front, Redmi K20 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. OnePlus 7 Pro also has its custom OxygenOS with Android 9.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

In the camera department, Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro sport the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens on the Redmi K20 Pro. OnePlus 7 Pro also has a triple-camera setup with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera with full HD video recording. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price

Price is possibly the major difference between the two flagship phones. Redmi K20 Pro is available at Rs 27,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 30,999 (6GB+256GB). OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 57,999.

Summing up,

It’s evident that Redmi K20 Pro is offering almost everything OnePlus 7 Pro has at a much cheaper price. OnePlus 7 Pro does have a much better display but it isn’t really a gamechanger. The smartphone has however proved to be a tested performer. Stay tuned for our review of the Redmi K20 Pro to see if it actually delivers what it claims on paper.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 14:29 IST