Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: The battle of flagship killers

Redmi finally has its first truly premium smartphone, Redmi K20 Pro. The latest phone comes with top-of-the-line specifications coupled with a modern design including pop-up selfie camera. With Redmi K20 Pro, also touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Xiaomi is taking on OnePlus 7 Pro. Let’s take a closer look at the two phones and how they fare against each other.

Price: Redmi K20 Pro undercuts OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now among the cheapest smartphones in the market to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. With China price starting at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx) for the 6GB+64GB model, it’s quite cheaper than OnePlus 7 Pro which is available for a starting price of Rs 48,999. Considering rumours that Redmi K20 Pro could launch in India as Poco F2, it may retain the tag of cheapest phone with SD 855 processor.

Display and design: Resolution may matter

OnePlus 7 Pro does away with notched display. Instead it has a pop-up selfie camera. On the back it has a glass back panel with matte-like finish. The latest OnePlus model looks very different and better than previous OnePlus models, including the new OnePlus 7. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD display. It is also one of the few phones to offer screens with 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro also gets rid of the notched display in favour of an edge-to-edge screen with pop-up selfie camera. It also has a glass back panel but with more prominent colour. Redmi K20 Pro may have a premium look and feel to it, but lags behind OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of display resolution – it has 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.

Both of the phones come with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro offers superior display ( HT Photo )

Camera: An equal match?

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple-rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. One the front it has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi K20 Pro also steps up its camera game with a triple-camera setup featuring the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the back. On the front Redmi K20 Pro offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance: OP7 Pro stretches up to 12GB RAM

Both Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. OnePlus 7 Pro comes in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM options. In terms of storage, the OnePlus phone offers 128GB and 256GB options. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging technology.

Redmi K20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The Xiaomi phone comes in following RAM and storage combinations - 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Redmi K20 Pro, unlike OnePlus 7 Pro, doesn’t skip 3.5mm headphone jack.

Takeaway,

In terms of specifications, Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro have more or less identical specifications. The Xiaomi phone makes some minor trade-offs such as display resolution and RAM capacity. But it enjoys a big price advantage over the OnePlus phone.

First Published: May 29, 2019 10:50 IST