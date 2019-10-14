Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro get big price drop on Diwali with Mi sale
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now available under Rs 25,000 in India. Check out full details of the latest deal.tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best options for those looking for a performance focused phone. The smartphone has now got a big price drop on Diwali with Mi Sale. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now available on Mi.com for Rs 24,999 for the base model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is available for Rs 30,999. Xiaomi is also offering discounts on Redmi K20 which is now available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
For its Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi has partnered with SBI to offer 10% discount on SBI credit card transactions. You can also avail no-cost EMI on select products as well.
At Rs 24,999, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The phone has a 6.39-inch full HD+ notchless screen. It has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. On the back, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with 48MP, 13MP, and 8MP AI triple rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone has the same 48MP, 13MP, and 8MP AI triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)
