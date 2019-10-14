Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro get big price drop on Diwali with Mi sale

tech

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best options for those looking for a performance focused phone. The smartphone has now got a big price drop on Diwali with Mi Sale. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now available on Mi.com for Rs 24,999 for the base model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is available for Rs 30,999. Xiaomi is also offering discounts on Redmi K20 which is now available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

For its Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi has partnered with SBI to offer 10% discount on SBI credit card transactions. You can also avail no-cost EMI on select products as well.

At Rs 24,999, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is now the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The phone has a 6.39-inch full HD+ notchless screen. It has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. On the back, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with 48MP, 13MP, and 8MP AI triple rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone has the same 48MP, 13MP, and 8MP AI triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

