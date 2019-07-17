Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch: Expected price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 00:02 IST

Xiaomi is making a grand comeback in the premium smartphone segment in India with its Redmi K20 series. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will compete with smartphones such as OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy M40. The series has two phones, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Expected price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series has already launched in China. The Pro model is available in as many as four variants – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Redmi K20 Pro is available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately). The smartphone is expected to launch at much lower price in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 comes in two variants – 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The two variants are available in China for CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200 approximately) and CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,200 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro is one of the first Xiaomi’s budget smartphones to offer in-screen fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. The China model of Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a triple-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The phone has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 shares K20 Pro’s design. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor, the same chipset that powers Samsung Galaxy A80. It also has a 48-megapixel rear camera but a Sony IMX582 sensor. The pop-up selfie camera supports 20-megapixel. The phone is also powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

A special variant

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has hinted at launching a special version of Redmi K20 smartphone. According to the teaser image, Xiaomi Redmi K20 is seen in a yellow colour case with diagonal texture. It is worth noting that Xiaomi sells a special Marvel Hero limited edition in China.

Mi fans! Tomorrow, we'll be unveiling a very special version of the #RedmiK20Pro... worth ₹4.8 LAKHS! 😮



What's gonna be so special about this device, you ask? RT if you want to know more! #BelieveTheHype 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UrluJgJj0F — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 16, 2019

Alpha sale

Xiaomi is running an Alpha Sale for its Redmi K20 series. Users can book Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro by paying Rs 855 on Mi.com and Flipkart.com. The final check-out for the purchase will be available on July 17 when the latest series officially launches. Here’s how you can participate in Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Alpha Sale.

