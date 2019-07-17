Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch LIVE: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s much-awaited Redmi K20 series lands in India today. The latest smartphone series brings Xiaomi back to the premium segment. The company is set to launch Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi has also hinted at launching a special edition of Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro brings new design and features such as pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Already launched in China, Redmi K20 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The cheaper Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730 processor.

Xiaomi will be livestreaming the Redmi K20 series launch event on Mi.com and its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start at 11.30am IST. Stay tuned for the live update.