Xiaomi Redmi K20 review: One of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:45 IST

Brand: Xiaomi

Products: Xiaomi Redmi K20

Key specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB+128GB / 6GB+64GB, MIUI 10, 6.39 inches AMOLED Full HD+ Display, 48MP+8MP+13MP rear camera, 20MP pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs 21,999

Rating: 3/5

Even as Redmi K20 Pro has hogged all the limelight, Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 offers an equally attractive set of specifications and features. Targeted at the sub-Rs 25,000 segment, Xiaomi Redm K20 offers a refined gradient back panel, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel rear camera, and in-screen fingerprint display, marquee features of the more expensive Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla 5 protection. This is the same display specs as Redmi K20 Pro’s. As expected, the display offers near excellent legibility indoors and outdoors. AMOLED is a welcome addition to Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup. The panel offers richer details and brightness levels. Since there’s no notch, you get the much more real estate to watch high-resolution videos and play games.

The screen fluidly gels with the newer form factor that Xiaomi’s new Redmi K20 series offers. The gradient back panel looks much more premium than we saw in the recent Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 7S series. Redmi K20 offers a familiar glass-metal-glass design. In the hindsight, corners could have been more curved on this series. Redmi K20 is still on the thicker side but that’s a trade-off users will have to make for a bigger display and battery. Overall, Xiaomi Redmi K20 is still one of the great-looking phones in this price range. Realme X and Samsung Galaxy M40 come next in our well designed under Rs 20,000 smartphones.

Xiaomi has cut some corners in order to make Redmi K20 affordable. For instance, Redmi K20’s 48-megapixel unit has Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro’s widely appreciated Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor. The camera quality doesn’t deteriorate much, however. It still does a good job in daylight condition. The triple-rear camera setup brings more flexibility, especially in the Pro mode. Lowlight shots could have been much better.

In the performance department, Redmi K20 relies upon Snapdragon 730 processor which is a capable chip for a mid-range smartphone. Coupled with 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 730 handles basic and power-hungry apps with ease. We also liked the Game Turbo mode which brings special optimisations for games like PUBG Mobile. A 4,000mAh battery delivers day-long backup on moderate to heavy usage. The in-screen fingerprint sensor is also quite fast and accurate. Don’t expect the phone to deliver Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro-level performance.

Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available in two variants, 6GB and 64GB and 6GB and 128GB, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 is a reliable smartphone with some unique features like in-screen fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, and 48-megapixel rear camera. Had the phone been priced under Rs 20,000, it could have been a much more attractive proposition. If you have a budget of Rs 25,000 (flexible), you should consider Redmi K20 Pro’s base model (Rs 27,999) which offers a better processor and better 48MP camera. If Rs 20,000 is your threshold, you can consider Samsung Galaxy M40, Motorola One, Realme X and Vivo Z1 Pro.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:41 IST