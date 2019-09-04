Xiaomi Redmi K20 series now available in ‘Pearl White’

tech

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:08 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched a new colour variant for the Redmi K20 series. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will now be available in ‘Pearl White’.

Redmi K20 series now comes in four colour variants including ‘Carbon Black’, ‘Flame Red’ and ‘Glacier Blue’. Other than the colour, there’s no difference in specs of price for the Redmi K20 ‘Pearl White’ edition. The new colour variant of Redmi K20 series is available starting today via mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two storage variants of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,999. The highest storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with no notch or punch-hole camera. Redmi K20 phones are wrapped in Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The smartphones also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Redmi K20 runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear featuring a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20-megapixel pop-up camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphones are fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging, while Redmi K20 comes with support for 18W fast charging. The phones are also equipped with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0. On the software front, Redmi K20 runs Android-based MIUI 10.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 13:08 IST