Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G retail box teased ahead of January 7 sale in China

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G retail box teased ahead of January 7 sale in China

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G will be available in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately).

Jan 02, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here’s what Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G retail box looks like
Xiaomi has already launched Redmi K30 in China. The company is now gearing up to launch the 5G version of the smartphone. Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun on Wednesday posted the first official image of a retail box of Redmi K30.

The retail box doesn’t reveal any feature or any new information about the phone. The image rather shows the white retail box with Redmi K30 written with colourful text. The price of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G starts at 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is scheduled to go on sale in China on January 7. The phone has already been up for pre-order. It is worth noting that Realme is planning to launch a new 5G phone ‘Realme X50’ on the same day Redmi K30 5G goes on sale.

Apart from 5G support, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will most likely retain the specifications of the LTE version. Redmi K30 LTE is available in four variants with price starting at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi K30 comes with dual punch-hole cameras on the front. The phone offers 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras. On the back, it has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built in storage. Other key features of the phone include 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging, side fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC.

