Xiaomi Redmi K30 key specifications leak again ahead of official release

tech

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:58 IST

Xiaomi is working on a new flagship smartphone under its K-series. Called Redmi K30, the new Xiaomi smartphone is set to launch next month. Ahead of the official release, Xiaomi Redmi K30 has made numerous unofficial appearances on the web. The latest is a set of live images which confirm some of the key specifications of the phone.

Live images of what appears to be a pre-launch version of Redmi K30 reveal a punch-hole camera design. Located on the right top corner, the module houses two camera sensors. Apart from edge-to-edge panel, live images show Redmi K30’s “About Phone” section revealing 120Hz screen refresh rate – much higher than the 90Hz on phones such as Realme X2 Pro and Google Pixel 4. Samsung and Apple are also expected to launch their next flagship phones with 120Hz refresh rate.

The images also confirm Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip. The choice of processor is rather interesting considering Xiaomi used the flagship chip in Redmi K20 Pro and Snapdragon 730 on K20. According to older rumours, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Sony’s latest 60-megapixel IMX686 camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 64GB storage, 6.39-inch full HD+ display, triple rear cameras (48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 13-megapixel), and 4,000mAh battery.

If launched, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will take on Realme X2 Pro which is available for a starting price of Rs 29,999. The phone comes with 6.5-inch full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, and a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel sensor.