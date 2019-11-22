Xiaomi Redmi K30 latest leak reveals 120Hz display, Sony IMX686 camera and more

tech

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:53 IST

Xiaomi’s next affordable flagship series ‘Redmi K30’ will make its debut next month in China. Xiaomi Redmi K30 has been showing up in leaks and reports with the latest one suggesting features like 120Hz display, Sony IMX686 sensor and even a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The new details for Redmi K30 come from the MIUI 11 code for an upcoming Xiaomi phone dubbed ‘phoenix’, first spotted by xdadevelopers. This doesn’t confirm the features are for Redmi K30 but it’s quite likely considering the flagship-level specifications. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor will be placed on the right side of the smartphone according to the new findings. Side-mounted fingerprint sensors aren’t something new and are already available on Samsung phones.

The surprising element here is though the decision to incorporate this fingerprint recognition. Xiaomi Redmi K20 features an in-display fingerprint sensor which has become standard even for budget phones. Xiaomi could keep this feature for the base model of Redmi K30. The graphic for the side-mounted fingerprint sensor shows a punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras which are going to arrive on the Redmi K30.

As for the 120Hz display, this was discovered through a hidden setting in MIUI 11 for refresh rate. Here, users can switch the display refresh rate from 60Hz and 120Hz. As no present Xiaomi phone has 120Hz display this setting could be for the upcoming Redmi K30. Samsung Galaxy S11 is also expected to feature 120Hz display which was revealed in a similar fashion.

Sony IMX686 image sensor is the latest from the company which it teased recently. This image sensor appeared in a Qualcomm camera library with the device codename phoenix. Two more image sensors with the same device codename. With ruffled information doing the rounds, it’s quite interesting to see how the Redmi K30 series will turn out.