e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi K30 latest leak reveals full specifications ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series is scheduled to launch on December 10. Here’s a look at what’s expected on the Redmi K30 4G variant.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi K30 smartphone will succeed the Redmi K20 series.
Xiaomi Redmi K30 smartphone will succeed the Redmi K20 series.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi announced the launch date for its upcoming flagship ‘Redmi K30’ series earlier this week. Xiaomi Redmi K30 series is scheduled to launch on December 10 in China. The new smartphone series will also feature a 5G model. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak details specifications of the Redmi K30 smartphone.

The latest leak comes from Weibo (via Playful Droid) where the detailed spec sheet of Redmi K30 4G variant has been revealed. There are live images of the Redmi K30 as well which confirm the design as seen in the teaser. Redmi K30 will feature a dual selfie camera punch-hole display. In the previous Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi used the pop-up selfie camera making way for a full screen. The upcoming Redmi K30 looks quite like the Galaxy S10+ with this design.

In terms of specifications, Redmi K30 is said to feature a 6.66-inch Full HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone’s display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate which was rumoured earlier. This leak also confirms a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the Redmi K30. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor.

According to this leak, Redmi K30 will feature a quad camera setup at the rear featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2MP sensor. Up front, the dual selfie camera setup will house a 20MP and 2MP depth sensor.

More details of the Redmi K30 include a 4,500mAh battery along with 27W charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi K30 would be NFC support, 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster. Expected pricing for the Redmi K30 has also been revealed to be CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

tags
top news
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
Bombay HC raises security worry over Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Bombay HC raises security worry over Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Hyundai Aura to make global debut on December 19
Hyundai Aura to make global debut on December 19
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech