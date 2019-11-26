Xiaomi Redmi K30 launch date revealed: Key specifications, features are already out

tech

Xiaomi on late Monday announced the launch date for its next Redmi K30 series. Scheduled to debut on December 10, Redmi K30 series will come with 5G support, making it Xiaomi’s first phone with latest generation connectivity under Redmi portfolio. The announcement on weibo also features a cutout of the new Redmi K30 which confirms bezel-less screen but with punch-hole camera housing two sensors.

Ahead of the official release, Xiaomi Redmi K30 has been leaked multiple times. Just last week live renders of Redmi K30 had leaked, revealing 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi K30 is also rumoured to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip.

There’s also a lot of buzz around the camera capabilities of the phone. Redmi K30 is rumoured to come with Sony’s latest 60-megapixel IMX686 camera sensor. It’s like to be the quad-camera setup which is seen on recent Redmi phones such as Redmi Note 8 Pro. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will sport side fingerprint sensor instead of in-screen fingerprint display.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 will succeed Redmi K20 which is available in India for a starting price of Rs 21,999. Redmi K20 sports a pop-up selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. On the back it has three rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 13-megapixel sensors. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inch full HD+ screen.

Redmi K30 will be competing with the likes of Realme X2 Pro which is available with much superior specs such as 6.5-inch full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and a four-camera setup on the back featuring 64-megapixel sensor. Realme X2 Pro is available for Rs 29,999 (starting).