Xiaomi Redmi K30 launched: Check price, full specifications, and features

tech

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:37 IST

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is finally official. The latest smartphone under Xiaomi’s K-series comes with major specifications and design upgrade over the predecessor, Redmi K20. It also supports 5G. The phone has initially launched in China and will be available in other markets including India very soon.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is available in four colour options. The 4G model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately). The 6GB, 128GB model is priced at 1,699 Yuan (Rs 17,000 approximately) while 8GB, 128GB model costs 1,899 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approximately). The 8GB, 256GB model is priced at 2,199 Yuan (Rs 22,000 approximately).

The price of the 5G variant of the phone starts at 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately).

The smartphone is available in four colour options, white, blue, red and purple.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Full Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Redmi K30 comes with a new design both on the back and front. The front sports an edge-to-edge display but with dual punch-hole cameras on the top right corner. The predecessor also had a fuller screen and featured a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. On the back, Xiaomi Redmi K30 has a vertical camera setup with a circular patch around it – inspired from coin booth. The back panel has glass material.

The phone has a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone also supports 120Hz refresh rate, much higher than phones such as Google Pixel 4 which offer 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi K30 has 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built in storage. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. Other key features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the side.