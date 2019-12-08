e-paper
Xiaomi Redmi K30 new leaks give closer look at design, key features

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leaks again as a new hands-on video clip gives a closer look at the new design of the phone.

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to launch next week
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to launch next week(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is set to unveil Redmi K30 series on December 10. Ahead of the official launch, the latest smartphone series has been spotted in multiple leaks besides the official teasers. Set to be a big upgrade over the current Redmi K20, Xiaomi’s new series has once again been spotted ahead of the official launch.

This time Xiaomi Redmi K30 has been spotted in a hands-on video clip on Weibo. The clip shows the previously leaked back panel design featuring a frosted glass panel, and a vertical camera module with a circular patch around it. The video also reveals the phone will run on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi has also put out some official teasers revealing the phone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also come with 5G support along with dual GPS feature. The teasers also reveal the presence of USB Type-C port and speaker grilles at the base.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is confirmed to debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Redmi K30 is the latest 5G phone from Xiaomi
Redmi K30 is the latest 5G phone from Xiaomi ( Xiaomi )

Apart from a new design, the camera is going to be a big feature of the new Redmi K30. According to reports, Redmi K30 will feature the new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 image sensor. This would be on a quad-camera setup possibly featuring an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi K30 is seen sporting a dual-camera module on the front in a punch-hole setup. The phone will reportedly house 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera combination for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is rumoured to come with 6.67-inch full HD+ display. Unlike the Redmi K20 series, it won’t have a pop-up selfie camera but the punch-hole camera on the front. The display is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it superior to the likes of Pixel 4 which offer a 90Hz display.

According to rumours, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will be priced around CNY 2,000 (Rs 20,462 approximately).

tech