Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom Edition to launch today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:43 IST

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi K30 Pro smartphones in China. The launch will take place today on the company’s own Weibo page. Although the company has not yet revealed anything about the device’s global launch and availability, it has been teasing the smartphone’s China launch since quite some time, hinting information in bits and pieces. In addition, some leaks and rumours not just suggest the specs and price but also the existence of a Redmi K30 Pro ‘Zoom’ Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro expected pricing

The prices of the upcoming smartphone leaked yesterday. However, it is yet to be confirmed. As per the leak shared by GSM Arena, the Redmi K30 Pro featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approximately). The Zoom Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB will be priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 43,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro expected specifications

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. One of the highlights of the smartphone could be the 120Hz refresh rate screen.

According to a recent hands-on video leak via Weibo, showing the alleged Redmi K30 Pro, the handset will have a circular rear camera setup including four lenses, one of which is said to have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. Also, there could be four colour variants of the Redmi K30 Pro along with a 5G variant. The ‘Zoom’ Edition will supposedly feature a telephoto lens with OIS feature.

The last piece of information making rounds on the web is the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor, which will probably make the mid-range smartphone segment more competitive.