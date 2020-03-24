Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom Edition with Snapdragon 865, quad rear cameras launched: Specifications and features

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:14 IST

Xiaomi has finally unveiled its more powerful version of the Redmi K30 smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro along side the Redmi K30 Pro ‘Zoom Edition’. The highlight of the 5G devices are the circular quad rear camera setup and the inclusion of the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphones also feature LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage system and a front-facing pop up camera.

While the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro comes in three variants based on 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB capacities that are priced at 2999 Yuan (roughly Rs 32,300), 3399 Yuan (roughly Rs 36,600) and 3699 Yuan (roughlyRs 39,800) respectively. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models that cost 3799 Yuan (roughly Rs 40,900) and 3999 Yuan (roughly Rs 43,000) respectively.

In terms of the cameras, the K30 Pro includes a 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor and the ability to shoot videos in 8K resolution. There is a 20-megapixel front facing pop up camera as well. The Zoom Edition get OIS feature with 64-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor instead of 5-megapixel camera with OIS support. You can also zoom up to 30x digitally and in different formats as well including HEIF and RAW.

What’s interesting in the new smartphones is that they have 360-degree ambient light sensors for better viewing of the display in different environments. The AMOLED screen has up to 800nits of brightness levels and HDR10+ support. Running MIUI 11, the smartphone also supports Hi-Res audio, NFC, type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

The Redmi K30 Pro smartphones have IP53 rating, which makes it water resistant to some extent. Backing the smartphone is a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech.