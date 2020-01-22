e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

As with last year’s K20 series, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be a lot like the vanilla K30 smartphone but with some beefed-up specifications.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is coming soon
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is coming soon(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. According to reports, the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is also the same chipset that will power Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S20 series. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will also have 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi K30 Pro just popped up on Geekbench 5.1 with a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM and posted a score of 900/3300 single and multi-core, which is a healthy increase over the Snapdragon 855 scores in the 500/2200 ballpark.

Naturally, the K30 Pro is running Android 10, GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

As with last year’s K20 series, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be a lot like the vanilla K30 smartphone but with some beefed-up specifications.

We also expect the price to be higher, but we don’t expect it to reach into “normal” flagship territory as far as that goes.

Since Redmi has already launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G, it’s pretty much a given that the upcoming new variant will be called the Redmi K30 Pro, according to Android Authority.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech