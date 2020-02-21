Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro latest leak reveals 33W fast charging

tech

Xiaomi has been rumoured of working on the ‘Pro’ version of its Redmi K30 series. The new Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come with support for 5G. A new leak on the Redmi K30 Pro reveals the phone will support 33W fast charging.

The smartphone was spotted on China’s 3C certification site which confirms 5G and 33W fast charging support. This also hints at the imminent launch of the Redmi K30 Pro which is rumoured to take place in March. Redmi K30 Pro has also been leaked multiple times in the past.

Redmi K30 Pro is said to feature a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera at the rear. Some reports also suggest a 108-megapixel camera on the Redmi K30 Pro. In addition to this, the Redmi K30 Pro is also said to house a similar camera module like the Redmi K30. Xiaomi introduced a camera design with the Redmi K30 with the sensors placed vertically but surrounded with an aluminum circular finish.

More details leaked on the Redmi K30 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This would be the major upgrade including 5G on the Redmi K30 Pro. It would also be the second Xiaomi phone after the Mi 10 to launch with this chipset. Redmi K30 Pro is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It could also house a 4,700mAh battery.

Based on the leaks, Redmi K30 Pro will be an upgrade over the Redmi K30 with 5G support and Snapdragon 865 chipset. In comparison, Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset.