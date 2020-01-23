Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro spotted on Geekbench, here’s everything you need to know about it

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:32 IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 in China last year. The phone went on sale in the country shortly after. Now that the dust around the Redmi K20 successor has settled, we can all focus on the premium version of the phone, that is the Redmi K30 Pro.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro successor in March this year. Ahead of the official launch, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, which has revealed a number of interesting details about the upcoming smartphone.

For starters, the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that will be clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone will sport 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

Interestingly, the Geekbench listing is in line with an old tweet by tipster Sundhanshu Ambhore which said that the Redmi K30 Pro will have Snapdragon 865 in its core that will be integrated with Qualcomm’s X55 modem for 5G support.

Beyond that, not much is known about the upcoming smartphone so far. That said, when Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro last year, it bore stark resemblance to the Redmi K20 in terms of the design. Xiaomi is expected to follow that trend with the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. This means that we expect to see an edge-to-edge display with a dual punch-hole cameras in the front. In addition to that, the phone could come with a full HD+ display and a quad-rear camera setup at the back.