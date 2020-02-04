Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro to come with a 64MP quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 865

tech

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have hinted that the phone could be launched in March this year. Now, a new report details the features that the phone is expected to get.

A tipster from China says that the Redmi K30 Pro will get a quad camera setup with the Sony IMX686 sensor as its primary shooter. This means that the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro will come with a 64-megapixel camera at the back. Interestingly, this is the same sensor that backs the company’s Redmi K30 smartphones (4G and 5G variants) that were launched in China in December last year.

The tipster also says that while the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a rear camera module that is similar to the Redmi K30’s rear camera setup, the placement of the sensor in the upcoming smartphone is expected to change, which means that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a vertically stacked quad camera setup that is placed inside a circular camera module.

The Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup. ( Weibo )

This report is in line with a separate report by XDA Developers, which says that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in its core and come with a 64-megapixel sensor at the back as against the rumoured 108-megapixel sensor.

The phone was also spotted on Geekbench recently. The listing revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz. The listing also revealed that the phone will sport 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

Not much is known about the upcoming smartphone beyond that at this point. We will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company to say anything with certainty.