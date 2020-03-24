Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs iQoo 3: Battling of the Snapdragon 865-laden smartphones

tech

Xiaomi has just unveiled its most powerful Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The handset comes in three variants while the K30 Pro ‘Zoom Edition’ comes in three iterations. Featuring some top of the line specifications, the smartphones aim to create wave in the mid-range smartphone segment. And one of the prime contenders it gets in the same range is from iQoo. We are talking about the iQoo 3 smartphone, a Vivo sub-brand which later entered India as a separate entity. Although K30 Pro has not been launched in India, its less powerful variant, Redmi K30 entered India as Poco X2. So, going by that line of thought, there are some expectations of Redmi K30 Pro entering the Indian shores as well with a different name.

But until that happens, how do both the smartphones rank in terms of specifications and prices? Read below.

Display

Xiaomi gets a lead here with a slightly larger 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. IQoo on the other hand has a smaller 6.44-inch screen with the same resolution and Super AMOLED screen. A major plus point for Xiaomi is that the screen has no hinderances like a notch or a cutout whereas iQoo 3 has a cut out on the top-corner for a single front-facing camera.

Performance

Both the smartphones score equal when it comes to performance. That’s because both of them are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 865. So, expect nearly the same level of performance in terms of animation, multi-tasking and handling heavy games.

Cameras

Cameras are the highlights of both the smartphones. Although spec-wise Xiaomi gets the cake, the experience can be completely different in terms of performance. The Redmi K30 Pro has four rear cameras and a single pop-up front camera. The rear camera setup comprises of a 64-megapixel 1/1.7 + 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens + Portrait lens + Telephoto lens while at the front you get a 20-megapixel sensor. In iQoo 3, the quad rear camera includes a 48-megapixel sensor + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor + 13-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. At the front you get a 16-megapixel f/2.4 aperture.

RAM and storage

While iQoo fans get more RAM in higher variants, Xiaomi customers will get slightly more options to chose from. You get iQoo 3 in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB versions. With Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro you get 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB while the Zoom Edition comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants.

Battery

When you talk about the battery, Xiaomi once again edges over iQoo 3 with a larger 4700mAh battery and 33W fast charging. But iQoo 3 has a 4400mAh battery with an impressive 55W fast charging tech.

Price

Although it is not a fair comparison since iQoo 3 is available in India whereas the Redmi K30 Pro is China-specific only, we are still giving you an idea of what to expect. You can get iQoo 3 in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB versions at Rs 36,990, Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,990 respectively. The Redmi K30 Pro’s 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions cost 2999 Yuan (roughly Rs 32,300), 3399 Yuan (roughly Rs 36,600) and 3699 Yuan (roughlyRs 39,800) respectively. The Zoom Edition is priced at 3799 Yuan (roughly Rs 40,900) and 3999 Yuan (roughly Rs 43,000) for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models. We are yet to see how much the handset costs in India if only it launches here.