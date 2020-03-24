Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30: Price, specs compared

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:23 IST

Xiaomi earlier today launched its most expensive and powerful Redmi smartphone. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro ‘Zoom Edition’ both come with 5G support, Snapdragon 865 processor and pop-up selfie cameras. Xiaomi’s new smartphones are also an upgrade over the Redmi K30 which launched last December.

There are notable upgrades between the two Redmi K30 smartphones. There’s a big difference in design as well on the Redmi K30 and its Pro version. Xiaomi has mostly pegged the Redmi K30 Pro as its 5G smartphone but that’s not the only highlight. Also, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro hardly three months after the Redmi K30. We take a look at what’s different between the Redmi K30 phones based on its specifications and price.

Design, display

Xiaomi has been going back and forth with the pop-up selfie camera which it first introduced on the Redmi K20 then moved to punch-hole for the Redmi K30. It brought back the pop-up selfie camera on the Redmi K30 Pro. The rear camera module has also changed with the Redmi K30 Pro sporting a circular panel and rim-like design. The Redmi K30 has a circular metal ring but vertically placed sensors.

One thing that’s constant though is the colour scheme. Redmi K30 Pro comes in the familiar green and purple colours which is also available on the Redmi K30.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 launched last Deecember. ( Xiaomi )

Performance

Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. On the Redmi K30, Xiaomi uses the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset which isn’t bad but not as powerful as the flagship one. Redmi K30 Pro offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi K30 also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It’s slightly lower on the battery front with a4,500mAh battery and 27W fast charging support.

Camera

Both the Redmi phones offer almost the same cameras but with a few differences. The quad camera setup on the Redmi K30 Pro has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Redmi K30 has the same camera configuration except for an 8-megapixel sensor for wide-angle photography.

For selfies, Redmi K30 Pro sports a 20-megapixel pop up camera. On the Redmi K30, you get dual selfie cameras featuring 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Price

Redmi K30 Pro starts at 2999 Yuan (Rs 32,300 approx) for the base model, and goes up to 3699 Yuan (Rs 39,800 approx). Redmi K30 is considerably lower with a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approx). There’s also a 5G version of Redmi K30 which retails at 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approx) in China.

Summing up,

The major difference between the two Redmi K30 phones would be the processor. Otherwise, the Redmi K30 offers almost the same as its Pro sibling and at a more affordable price. Redmi K30 launched in India as Poco X2, but there’s no word on whether Redmi K30 Pro will make it to India or not.