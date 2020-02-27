Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro with 5G confirmed to launch in March

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:27 IST

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new smartphone, Redmi K30 Pro. The new Xiaomi phone will be an upgraded version of the Redmi K30 series it launched last year. Redmi K30 Pro will launch in China next month with the exact date yet to be announced.

Xiaomi has also teased the design of the Redmi K30 Pro along with its launch announcement. The teaser shows a full-screen display without any presence of a notch or punch-hole cameras. It’s also different from the regular Redmi K30 which has punch-hole cameras on its display. The teaser indicates Xiaomi could opt for pop-up selfie cameras for the Redmi K30 which was interestingly used on the Redmi K20 series.

Other than that the Redmi K30 Pro is confirmed to come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. This would be another upgrade over the Redmi K30 which uses the Snapdragon 875G chipset.

Leaks also suggest the Redmi K30 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera. Some reports also suggest a 108-megapixel camera on the Redmi K30 Pro. The rear camera design could be similar to that of the Redmi K30 which features vertically placed cameras with an aluminum circular finish.

More expected specs on the Redmi K30 Pro include 8GB of RAM, a 4,700mAh battery and 33W fast charging. On the software front, it will most likely run on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.