Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition gets 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition gets 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant

Xiaomi has launched a new storage variant for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which made its debut last month.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro series in China last month.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro series in China last month.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro series last month. It features Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Xiaomi has now launched a new storage variant for the Zoom Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition now comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. This variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (Rs 47,900 approx), and it will be available in China. The smartphone was first launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,900 approx). It also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (Rs 43,000 approx).

Other than the bigger storage capacity, the rest of the specifications remain the same on the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU for graphics.

For photography, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. There’s a 20-megapixel front facing pop-up camera for selfies. The smartphone supports up to 30x digital zoom and in different formats like HEIF and RAW.

The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. More features on the Redmi K30 Pro include dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual SIM support. On the software front, it runs Android 10 based on MIUI 11.

