Xiaomi Redmi K30 renders, price and key specifications leak ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is coming soon with these big specifications and camera improvements.

tech Updated: Dec 01, 2019 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi to also introduce a 5G variant of Redmi K30
Xiaomi to also introduce a 5G variant of Redmi K30(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leaks continue to pour in ahead of the launch, expected to take place on December 10. The latest is a set of official poster images that give a closer look at the design of the smartphone from the back and front.

The images reveal a big change in the front design – punch-hole dual cameras in place of pop-up selfie cameras. The cutout looks highly similar to punch-hole camera setup on some of the recent premium Huawei and Samsung smartphones. Another photo, albeit in low quality resolution, reveals vertically aligned camera setup at the centre of the back. If you look closely at Xiaomi Redmi K30 images, you will notice there’s no dedicated fingerprint sensor slot. This indicates the fingerprint sensor will be embedded within the screen or located on the side. Possibilities of an in-screen fingerprint sensor are much higher.

The images, as expected, are in line with older design leaks. As far as specifications go, Xiaomi Redmi K30 is rumoured to come with a 6.66-inch LCD full HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display could also support 120Hz refresh rate – a feature rumoured for Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S11.

Apart from the minor design changes, reports suggest there will be a big improvement in the camera department. Redmi K30 is set to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the dual camera setup will include a 20-megapixel sensor. Lu Weibing, Redmi’s general manager, just this week confirmed the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor” on Redmi K30 – triggering speculation over usage of the new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 image sensor.

For performance, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come with Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

According to rumours, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will be priced around CNY 2,000 (Rs 20,462 approximately).

