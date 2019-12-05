Xiaomi Redmi K30 rumour round-up: Key specs, features everything else we know so far

tech

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:29 IST

Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big smartphone launch, Redmi K30. The new smartphone series is set to succeed, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro – also Xiaomi’s new attempt at the premium segment. Redmi K30 series is set to launch on December 10 and already a bunch of leaks and rumours have hit the web. Let’s break it down.

Display

Xiaomi is making a big change to the display this time with Redmi K30 –- punch-hole camera on the screen instead of pop-up selfie camera. According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come with a 6.67-inch display. The punch-hole module will house as many as two camera sensors.

Camera

There’s a lot of buzz around the camera capabilities of Redmi K30. The smartphone will reportedly come with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The phone is likely to sport four cameras including 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There’s no word on the front-camera module on the phone.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is confirmed to run on a 4,500mAh battery. The phone will also support 30W fast charging. Redmi K30 is said to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G processor.

Others

Redmi K30 will follow the design language of some of the recently launched Xiaomi phones. The phone is expected to come with frosted gloss back panel. The phone will come with fingerprint sensor embedded on the side button.