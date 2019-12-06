Xiaomi Redmi K30: Snapdragon 765G, 64MP Sony IMX686 camera and more

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:12 IST

Xiaomi is slated to launch its new Redmi K30 series on December 10 in China. Prior to the launch, Redmi confirmed the Redmi K30 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes built-in with a 5G modem. Redmi K30 will be available in a 4G model as well. The smartphone has also been spotted on TENAA giving us an idea on what to expect from the upcoming phone.

In addition to leaks, Xiaomi has also been teasing the Redmi K30 with its official posters having been released recently. The posters revealed the Redmi K30’s design which is now sleeker and premium. The rear cameras are placed vertically but have an aluminium-like circular ring around it. Redmi K30 will also house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras.

The latest TENAA listing reveals the Redmi K30 will be powered by a 2.2GHz processor and pack a 4,400mAh battery. The smartphone is listed with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It will be available in three variants of 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera. ( Xiaomi/Weibo )

In the photography department, Redmi K30 will house the new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 image sensor. This would be on a quad camera setup possibly featuring an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera combination for selfies.

More expected features on the Redmi K30 include a 120Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.