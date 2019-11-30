Xiaomi Redmi K30 to feature ‘world’s first high-resolution image sensor’

tech

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K30 series has been leaked to its full glory but new details make the launch even more interesting. The company has now teased the Redmi K30 saying that it will feature the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor”. Redmi K30 series is scheduled to launch on December 10 in China.

Other than the high claim Lu Weibing, Redmi’s general manager did not reveal anything else about the Redmi K30’s camera. Xiaomi has already launched the world’s first 108-megapixel smartphone Mi Note 10. Since the Redmi K30 is touted to be another first it could come with the new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 image sensor. This would make Redmi K30 the first smartphone with this camera sensor.

Redmi K30 has already been associated with the Sony IMX686 sensor in the past through the Qualcomm camera library. At the same time, Redmi K30 was also reported to feature 120Hz display according to a hidden setting in MIUI 11 for display refresh rate. Xiaomi will also launch a 5G model for the Redmi K30 series making it the first mid-range phone with this feature.

As for the rest of the specifications, Redmi K30 is expected to feature a 6.66-inch Full HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as the base model. Redmi K30 is also expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging.

For photography, Redmi K30 is said to house a quad-camera setup with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the dual selfie camera setup could feature a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel combination. Redmi K30 will feature a punch-hole display housing two selfie cameras.