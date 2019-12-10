Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Realme XT: Price, specifications, features compared

tech

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Xiaomi just launched the Redmi K30 smartphone from its mid-range K-series. Redmi K30 comes with a refreshed design, new processor and also supports 5G. Redmi K30 will be available in China first and it will later expand to global markets including India.

Redmi K30 is Xiaomi’s first mid-range phone to support also making it one of cheapest with this tech. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in March 2020 which could house the more powerful Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Although the Redmi K30 is yet to launch in India, here’s a comparison of the phone with the Realme XT.

Design, display

Redmi K30 looks different from not only the Realme XT but even the Redmi K20. It has a much cleaner and sleeker finish away from the flashy design its predecessor has. The smartphone also has a circular ring around its rear cameras with an aluminium finish. Xiaomi has opted for a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes in four colours of white, blue, red and purple. One of the highlights of Redmi K30 is its 120Hz display which is the highest refresh rate on a phone available now.

Realme XT has an edge-to-edge display with a notch on top housing the selfie camera. The smartphone comes in a gradient finish in two colour options of white and blue. The rear cameras are placed on the side and the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme XT in ‘Pearl White’ colour. ( Realme )

Performance

Redmi K30 5G is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes embedded with a 5G chip. The 4G variant of Redmi K30 comes with the Snapdragon 730G chipset. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging (5G) and 27W on the 4G variant.

Realme XT runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 chipset which is fairly inferior to the Snapdragon 765G. Realme XT has a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 charge which is claimed to reach 55% in 30 minutes.

Camera

Both smartphones offer a 64MP quad camera setup. Redmi K30 houses the new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Redmi K30 has a dual-camera setup of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

On the Realme XT you get a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a portrait sensor and a macro lens. There’s a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Price

In China, Redmi K30 starts at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 4G model and 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approx) for the 5G variant. As for the Realme XT, it is available in three storage variants starting at Rs 15,999.