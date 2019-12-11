Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: What’s different in the new flagship

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 08:03 IST

Xiaomi launched its new mid-range smartphone Redmi K30 in China today. The Redmi K20 successor comes with a new design, performance upgrades and support for 5G as well. Redmi K30 is currently available only in China but it is expected to launch soon in global markets including India.

Xiaomi hasn’t launched the ‘Pro’ version of Redmi K30 as yet. Redmi K30 Pro is expected to launch sometime in March 2020. As for the Redmi K30, the smartphone comes in 4G and 5G models. We take a look at what’s different between the new Redmi K30 and the Redmi K20 smartphones.

Design, display

Redmi K20 struck out with its flashy design especially in red and blue colours. Redmi K30 has a cleaner and sleeker look but still with a gradient finish in white, blue, red and purple colours. The smartphone also has circular ring around its rear cameras and a punch-hole display. One major upgrade is the 120Hz refresh rate on the Redmi K30’s display.

Redmi K20 has an edge-to-edge display with a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone has also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the Redmi K30, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Performance

Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes embedded with a 5G chip. The 4G variant of Redmi K30 comes with the Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. On the Rdmi K30 5G you get a 30W fast charging support.

As for the Redmi K20, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset. The Redmi K20 Pro has the Snapdragon 855 processor. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Camera

Xiaomi has upgraded the camera department with the new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on the Redmi K30. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front the Redmi K30 has a dual-camera setup of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

On the Redmi K20, there’s a triple camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. The pop-up selfie camera is a 20-megapixel sensor.

Price

For now we only have the China availability of Redmi K30 which is selling at a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approx). Redmi K30 5G starts at 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approx) in China. Redmi K20 starts at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 128GB storage which has a price tag of Rs 22,999. Redmi K20 Pro has a starting price of Rs 25,999.