Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro available with up to Rs 4,000 discount: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India with five surprises for its fans. The Chinese company is slowly revealing these surprises with the latest one offering discount on the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi is offering one of its best-selling smartphones, Redmi Note 5 Pro with discount up to Rs 4,000. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available at Rs 12,999. It originally retails at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro is discounted from Rs 17,999 and Rs 13,999. This sale is available across mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India.

Xiaomi also has the Mi A2 Android One phone up for grabs with up to Rs 4,500 discount. Xiaomi Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) is available at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant is retailing at Rs 15,999.

Interested buyers can avail this offer in offline stores as well. Xiaomi also claims that over 1 crore units of the Redmi Note 5 Pro have been sold in India. The smartphone was launched in early 2018.

You know you want it. Up to ₹4,000 off on #RedmiNote5Pro - India's camera beast! Give us a #High5 if you've been waiting for this sweet deal. 🤩



P.S. 1 crore units of #RedmiNote5 series have been sold! Thanks for the love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyfhJxhF51 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 8, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specificationsXiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. For photography, there’s a dual camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/2.2) and 5-megapixel (f/2.0) cameras. There’s a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor for selfies with Beautify 4.0 AI algorithm, and selfie light.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:31 IST