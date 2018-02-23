Xiaomi rolls out Face Unlock feature for Redmi Note 5 Pro: How to install, set it up

Xiaomi on Friday announced rolling out ‘Face Unlock’ feature for its recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. The feature is rolling out at as a system update (MIUI v9.2.4.0) for all Redmi Note 5 Pro users.

If you have the device with you, then you most probably have received a notification for the new update by now. In case you didn’t, then you can manually check for it yourself. Go to Settings > About Phone > System Update. You’ll see an update available for MIUI 9 which is sized 1.3GB.

MIUI v9.2.4.0 update brings face unlock and improved system stability. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone will unlock using this feature in under 0.2 seconds.

How to set it up

Xiaomi’s Face Unlock feature is pretty easy to setup. You will find this feature in ‘Lock screen & password’ under Settings menu. Before adding your facial data for security, you will first need to set a PIN, password, or lock pattern for additional security.

It takes only a few seconds for the phone to scan your face and you’re ready to go. The device won’t unlock if you simply look at it. You will need to press the power button for the lockscreen to appear and only then would the phone unlock. The feature works fine but there were times when the phone took some time to recognise and unlock.

If you bought a Redmi Note 5 Pro today, you'll see an update to v9.2.4 available out of the box - Brings significant camera improvements, stability optimizations, and Face Unlock! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3ORMHhTFs3 — Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) February 22, 2018

Convenient but not reliable

Another drawback of this feature which Xiaomi has also warned users from is its unreliability. Xiaomi says, “Face unlock is less secure than a PIN, password, or pattern. Your device might be unlocked with your photo, as well as by people or objects with similar appearance.”

Security experts also advise using fingerprint sensor over facial recognition for smartphone security.

Xiaomi is among the few bringing ‘Face Unlock’ feature to the budget smartphone segment. Huawei also rolled out its ‘Face Unlock’ feature for its Honor 9 Lite smartphone. This feature comes as an over-the-air update. Honor 9 Lite starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant, and Rs 14,999 for the top model.

Apple’s iPhone X popularised the feature last year with Face ID. Although Xiaomi and Honor smartphones do not feature 3D sensing cameras to map one’s facial data, it does the job of achieving facial recognition. At a similar price range, there’s Oppo A83 smartphone as well with ‘Face Unlock’.

Xiaomi had its first sale for the Redmi Note 5 Pro along with the Redmi Note 5 and Mi LED TV on February 22.