Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 get permanent price cut in India

Xiaomi on Friday announced a permanent Rs 1,000 price drop on its select Redmi and A series of smartphones. The revised prices will come into effect starting today.

Xiaomi has slashed prices of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, and Redmi Y2 phones. After the price cut of Rs 1,000, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB models are available for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Mi A2 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants are now available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Xiaomi has slashed price of only 4GB+64GB variant of Redmi Y2 which is now available for Rs 11,999.

“We are delighted to share that we have seen a reduction in component costs of some of our best-selling phones. Following the above philosophy, we are happy to announce price drops of these popular devices, where we have seen a reduction in component costs,” said Xiaomi in a release.

“Moreover, Xiaomi was announced as the number one smartphone vendor in India for the 5th consecutive quarter, as per IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 14 November, 2018. As a celebration of that, Xiaomi is excited to announce price drops for 5 Xiaomi smartphones,” it added.

Xiaomi Mi A2 base model is now available for Rs 15,999 (Xiaomi)

The price revision comes shortly after Xiaomi increased prices of its entry-level Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. The company also raised prices of Mi Powerbank 2i and Mi smart TV in India.

The price of Redmi 6A (2GB RAM and 16GB storage) has been increased by Rs 600, and now costs Rs 6,599. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is now available for Rs 7,499. Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage now retails at Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro, the successor to its Redmi Note 5 phones. The latest Redmi phone will launch in India on November 22.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:33 IST