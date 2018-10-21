Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Everything you need to know about Redmi Note 5 Pro successor

Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch a new smartphone, Redmi Note 6 Pro, in India early next month. Touted as the “flagship camera killer”, Redmi Note 6 Pro was recently launched in Thailand with a price tag of 6,900 THB (Rs 15,500 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with dual rear and front cameras, hence the “flagship camera killer” tagline. The smartphone sports a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. Up front, it has 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors. Xiaomi’s new smartphone also uses Artificial Intelligence in its camera, allowing smarter portrait mode and smart scene recognition for 27 categories.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro doesn’t improve much in terms of performance over the predecessor. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor, Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also brings a larger 6.26-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

Compared with Redmi Note 5 Pro, the successor improves in the camera and display department. Redmi Note 5 Pro, also Xiaomi’s one of the most powerful phones for mid-range segment, comes with a smaller 5.9-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone boasts of dual rear cameras consisting of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has 20-megapixel sensor.

For performance, Redmi Note 5 Pro relies on the same Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes in 6GB RAM variant.The smartphone is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999. Based on the reports, Note 6 Pro is likely to launch at the same price point.

