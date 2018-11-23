Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes on sale today: Black Friday sale price, top offers, specifications and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available starting 12:00 pm via Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 6GB RAM plus 64GB which will retail at Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday sale

Only for today marking Black Friday sale, Xiaomi will offer the smartphone at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999. Xiaomi will have additional offers for the smartphone which will be announced once the sale starts.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers

HDFC credit and debit card holders can avail a discount of Rs 500 on purchasing it via EMI. Reliance Jio is also offering a cashback of Rs 2,400 and up to 1TB of 4G data. The cashback can be availed on recharge of Rs 299 and it will be given as 24 vouchers for 4 recharges. Additional 100% 4G data will be valid on recharge plans priced Rs 198 and above.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is further layered with Gorilla Glass and 2.5D curved glass. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup with dual 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features dual pixel autofocus, AI scene detection, adjustable bokeh and studio lighting. Up front, there’s a combination of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras with support for AI face unlock, portrait selfie and scene detection.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. Redmi Note 6 Pro will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

