Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch date announced: Price, full specifications and features

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 successor is coming to India soon. The company on Thursday has sent out invites for an event in New Delhi on November 22 confirming the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro has already been launched in a few markets like Indonesia and Thailand. The smartphone is available in Indonesia at a starting price of Rs 14,000 approximately (currency conversion). The top-end model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be priced around Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a new design with a notch display and higher screen-to-body ratio. It has also a smarter quad-camera setup with deeper Artificial Intelligence integration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Full specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a larger 6.26-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notched display on the front is covered with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. It is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 636 processor.

Here’s what’s new in Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (Xiaomi)

On the back, Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual-rear camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2) sensors with dual pixel autofocus. The phone sports 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras with AI portrait and Beautify 4.0 modes. The built-in AI allows Redmi Note 6 Pro to recognise scenes across 27 categories. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

In terms of connectivity, Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:22 IST