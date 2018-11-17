Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch: First sale on November 23 via Flipkart, mi.com

Xiaomi will be launching the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on November 22. The company has now revealed the first sale details for the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale a day after it’s unveiling in India. The smartphone will go on sale on November 23 exclusively via Flipkart and mi.com. The sale will begin at 12:00 pm on both platforms. Xiaomi had first made the smartphone official in Thailand following an official launch in Indonesia earlier this month.

With the specifications and features already known about the smartphone, its price will be the most awaited announcement. In India, Xiaomi sells the Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model. The smartphone received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 in India just yesterday.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 get permanent price cut in India

The new Redmi Note series smartphone comes with big upgrades over its predecessor. Redmi Note 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup with two sensors each on the front and back. The quad-camera module consists of 12-megapixel plus 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel cameras up front.

Another major upgrade is the notch display which is a 6.26-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. This display size is bigger than the 5.99-inch display on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It is however, powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The smartphone was launched internationally in two storage variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 11:51 IST