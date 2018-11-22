Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch LIVE: Quad-camera setup

Xiaomi is bringing its new Redmi Note smartphone to India today. The new Redmi Note 6 Pro will succeed the present Redmi Note 5 series.

Xiaomi had already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand and Singapore. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 according to the currency conversion.

Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a new notch display along with a quad-camera setup. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone with four cameras. The smartphone also has a bigger display than the Redmi Note 5 Pro but is much smaller and lighter in size.

Xiaomi will be going live with the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro soon. Stay tuned for the live updates.

12:27PM IST Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: AI Portrait 2.0 The new Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with AI Portrait 2.0 which offers adjustable bokeh, studio lighting and light trails.





12:24PM IST Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Camera features Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with AI scene detection for 32 categories, EIS for video recording and dual pixel autofocus.





12:17PM IST Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Rear Camera Anuj Sharma, head of marketing at Xiaomi takes over for the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup with 12-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture. There’s a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi has improved low-light photography on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. #RedmiNote6Pro is #Xiaomi’s first-ever quad-camera smartphone, offering a camera experience that’s second to none!



The rear dual camera module houses a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor + a 5MP colour sensor for depth processing, offering one of the best possible rear camera set-ups. pic.twitter.com/5fY1IER1K7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 22, 2018





12:11PM IST Xiaomi online sales Xiaomi sold 6 million smartphones online during its Diwali sale. Xiaomi was also the most popular brand in Flipkart.





12:08PM IST Xiaomi offline presence in India Xiaomi has had a 20.6% increase in offline presence in India since 2017. Xiaomi has five flagship stores in India and recently achieved a record of 500 Mi stores in India. At #Xiaomi, we’ve further strengthened our offline footing with 40x increase in sales & a resounding 20.6% offline market share. We’ve been able to achieve this with a deep network of Mi Home stores - our exclusive retail chain, Mi Preferred Partner stores and offline partners. pic.twitter.com/MFNekjt2Se — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 22, 2018





12:04PM IST Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch begins Xiaomi India head Manu Jain takes the stage to start the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. Manu Jain talks about Xiaomi being the number one smartphone seller in India. We’re also extremely proud to share that #Xiaomi has remained the undisputed No. 1 smartphone brand in India for 5 consecutive quarters! We now dominate the Indian smartphone market with a massive market share of 27.3%, which is almost 5% more than the second best brand. pic.twitter.com/u5tZggFuoK — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 22, 2018





11:58PM IST Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: India sale Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale the very next day via mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi is yet to announce any offers or deals on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.



