LIVE BLOG

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch LIVE: Quad-camera setup

Xiaomi gears up to launch the successor to its most popular Redmi Note series in India. Here are all the live updates from the Redmi Note 6 Pro launch.

By Marcia Sekhose | Nov 22, 2018 12:27 IST
highlights

Xiaomi is bringing its new Redmi Note smartphone to India today. The new Redmi Note 6 Pro will succeed the present Redmi Note 5 series.

Xiaomi had already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand and Singapore. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000 according to the currency conversion.

Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a new notch display along with a quad-camera setup. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone with four cameras. The smartphone also has a bigger display than the Redmi Note 5 Pro but is much smaller and lighter in size.

Xiaomi will be going live with the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro soon. Stay tuned for the live updates.

12:27PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: AI Portrait 2.0

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with AI Portrait 2.0 which offers adjustable bokeh, studio lighting and light trails.

12:24PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Camera features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with AI scene detection for 32 categories, EIS for video recording and dual pixel autofocus.

12:17PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Rear Camera

Anuj Sharma, head of marketing at Xiaomi takes over for the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup with 12-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture. There’s a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi has improved low-light photography on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

 

12:11PM IST

Xiaomi online sales

Xiaomi sold 6 million smartphones online during its Diwali sale. Xiaomi was also the most popular brand in Flipkart.

12:08PM IST

Xiaomi offline presence in India

Xiaomi has had a 20.6% increase in offline presence in India since 2017. Xiaomi has five flagship stores in India and recently achieved a record of 500 Mi stores in India.

 

12:04PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch begins

Xiaomi India head Manu Jain takes the stage to start the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. Manu Jain talks about Xiaomi being the number one smartphone seller in India.

 

11:58PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: India sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale the very next day via mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi is yet to announce any offers or deals on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

11:43AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Changes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with two major upgrades over the current Redmi Note 5 series. The smartphone will feature a notch display, a first in the series and a quad-camera setup. It will have two cameras each on the front and rear. Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a more compact size as compared to its predecessor.